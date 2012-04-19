Shares in IMI add 3.1 percent, the second-biggest FTSE 100 gainer, with the index up 0.6 percent, as Jefferies International upgrades its rating for the engineering group to "buy" from "hold", with a new target price of 1,150 pence, up from 840 pence.

"IMI is a curate's egg of a stock in some respects. A conglomerate with 5 divisions, it seldom fires on all cylinders and is by no means a high growth business (in terms of sales or earnings), but RoS (Return on Sales) & ROCE (Return On Capital Employed) are high and the shares are good value, we believe," says Jefferies in a note.

"Whilst the valuation appeals, so does the scope for acquisitions on the back of a strong balance sheet and healthy pipeline," the broker adds.

Jefferies says that IMI's M&A opportunities are a key debating point and it expects the group to make acquisitions but does not believe the group will make a significant deal, with bolt-ons more likely.

It also believes the market is more obsessed about IMI disposing of its Retail Dispense businesses than the firm's management are.

"With risk aversion currently prominent, we advocate buying the shares at/around the current level, rather than chasing them at higher levels. We do not expect to see any meaningful changes to FY12 consensus forecasts, but a positive IMS update on 20th April would strengthen our view," the broker adds.

