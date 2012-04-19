The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.1 percent in midday trade, underperforming a stronger wider market, with the blue chips ahead 0.6 percent and the midcaps 0.3 percent firmer.

Synairgen jumps almost 30 percent after the drug discovery and development company unveils positive data from its phase II clinical trial investigating the potential for SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta, to protect asthmatics from respiratory virus infections that can spread to the lung.

E2V Technologies jumps more than 8 percent after the electronic component maker says it now expects its full-year trading performance to be at the top end of its expectations, prompting Investec Securities to lift its target price for the firm to 200 pence from 155 pence.

