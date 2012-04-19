Shares in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) add 1.3 percent, helping the heavyweight drug sector to add strength to a 0.3 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, as Britain's biggest drugmaker launches an unsolicited bid, worth around $2.6 billion for its long-time U.S. partner, Human Genome Sciences Inc.

"GlaxoSmithKline's hostile bid for Human Genome seems to be opportunistic, with the target's share price 76 percent below its 52 week highs," Panmure says in a note.

In pre-market trading on Wall Street, Human Genome shares rocket over 100 percent higher.

Human Genome says it does not believe GSK's offer of $13 a share in cash reflected the value inherent in the company. It has hired Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse to assist with the exploration of strategic alternatives.

GSK has long been rumoured a potential acquirer of Human Genome, since the two companies already collaborate on a number of medicines, including Benlysta, the first new treatment for lupus in half a century.

"The market seems to have taken a dim view of Benlysta's ramp-up since launch," Panmure says, with the treatment gaining only $54m sales in 2011, leading to reduced peak sales estimates, and leading to the big fall in HGSI's share price.

"What is of great interest in the process is that HGSI has requested additional information regarding GSK's product candidates, Darapladib and Albiglutide in which HGSI has substantial financial rights," the broker adds.

Panmure has a "hold" rating on GSK, with a price target of 1,450 pence,

To see a statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net