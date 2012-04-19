European shares, already weighed down by concerns about the debt burden of some euro zone countries and a string of gloomy corporate outlooks, further extend losses following a weaker open on Wall Street.

The Euro STOXX 50 is down 1.1 percent at 1336 GMT at 2,302.73 points, hovering just above a key support level from which it bounced higher earlier in the week. France is down 1 percent, while Spain is off 2 percent.

Countries outside the euro zone are faring rather better, with Britain's FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent, helping limit losses on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index to no more than 0.1 percent.

For more on the Wall Street open, where investor demand for shares has been capped by a weaker-than-expected weekly U.S. jobs report, please click on

