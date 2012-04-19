Shares in French banks Societe Generale and BNP Paribas slump to three-month lows on concern about the country's upcoming presidential elections and a weak Spanish debt auction, leading a broader drop in European banking stocks.

Societe Generale shares fall 5.2 percent to close at 16.72 euros, while BNP Paribas loses 4.8 percent to close at 28.555 euros, both at their lowest levels since early to mid-January.

"There are major economic issues," says Andrzej Kawalec, an analyst with Paris-based Moneta Asset Management, who highlights the jump in yields on two-year bonds in the morning's Spanish debt auction. "There are significant capital flows between Spain and France."

"Also, people are worried about the impact of the elections on the French banking sector," he adds, referring to concern about a possible victory by Socialist candidate Francois Hollande. "Hollande isn't seen as a friend to the banks."

So far this month, Societe Generale has tumbled 24 percent, while Credit Agricole has lost 22 percent and BNP Paribas 20 percent. Societe Generale has also wiped out all of its gains since the European Central Bank's first injection of long-term liquidity into the region's banks in December and is now down 2.9 percent since then.

Reuters messaging rm://christian.plumb.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net