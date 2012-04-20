LONDON, April 20 - Shares in SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, slump by nearly a third after it warns on year profit again, this time blaming "arithmetic errors" and timing issues in its wholesale business as well as lower margins and increased costs in its retail business.

Shares in SuperGroup are down 32 percent at 388.4 pence at 0725 GMT.

"This latest calamity in SuperGroup's short life as a listed company is not going to be well received ... We had put faith in the growth story but are placing our estimates and recommendation under review," analysts at Singer Capital Markets say.

