Shares in IMI rise 3 percent, outperforming a fall in Britain's blue-chip FTSE index, after the engineer reports higher first-quarter sales, and says it is optimistic of making further progress during the year.

Investec analysts maintain their "buy" recommendation on the company's stock, but say the trading update will have little impact on their overall estimates for the group.

"However, we are reassured by the statement and our PER-based target price is likely to creep up a little, based on the outperformance of IMI's sector peers," the analysts add.

Analysts at N+1 Brewin also expect to keep their forecasts for IMI unchanged.

"Having restructured during the downturn, IMI is a higher quality and more resilient group with increasing exposure to secular growth areas such as energy efficiency and energy infrastructure," the analysts say. "But we remain at 'hold' at this stage, with an unchanged price target, having downgraded from 'buy' after the very strong run ahead of March's prelims."

For a related story, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://adveith.nair.reuters.com@reuters.net