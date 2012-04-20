Investors ditched equities and piled into bonds this week, spooked by weaker U.S. data and European sovereign debt concerns, Merrill Lynch says.

There was a "tiny $0.1 billion inflow in equities while we saw $4.7 billion inflow in bonds (20th consecutive week)," ML says in a note.

"We saw fourth straight week of outflow in European equities and net redemptions in emerging markets."

Euro STOXX 50 is on track for its fifth consecutive week of losses , according to Reuters data, which would make this its longest down-run since June 2011. German bund futures, in contrast, are hitting fresh record highs.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net