Shares in Erste Group Bank rise 2.2 percent, outperforming a weaker FTSEurofirst, as JPMorgan raises its recommendation on the firm to "overweight" from "neutral" on valuation grounds.

Erste's shares were also outperforming a rebounding European banking sector , which was the second biggest faller on Thursday, with sentiment across the board lifted on the back of a raft of bullish broker comment.

"At 0.73 times (2013) NAV (we) expect substantial (circa 60 percent) conglomerate discount to single country EM (emerging market) banks to improve with gradually strengthening capital position/earnings rebound," JPMorgan says in a note.

JPMorgan says Erste should be able to meet European Banking Association June 2012 and Basel 3 January 2013 deadlines for capital requirements without the need to tap the markets for extra cash, where previously it had expected a short fall.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net