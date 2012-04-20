Shares in French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale each gain 2.7 percent, outperforming a flat FTSEurofirst, as BofA Merrill Lynch raises its recommendation on both firms citing valuation grounds.

Both shares also outperform a more modest rally by the European banking sector, which was the second biggest sectorial faller on Thursday.

BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades BNP to "neutral" from "underperform", with the stock having lagged gains on the European banking index by around 7 percent in 2012, and with the shares trading on a lowly 5 times 12-month forward price to earning, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

"At these levels, we believe that the valuation ratios are factoring in the uncertainties on the business model and profitability related to the upcoming French elections as well as elevated sovereign risks," BofA Merrill Lynch said.

The broker raises BNP's price target to 38 euros from 36 euros.

BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades its rating for Societe Generale to "buy" from "neutral", with the shares having underperformed the European banking sector by around 5 percent in 2012.

The broker says SocGen trades at a low level considering an estimated adjusted ROTE (return on tangible equity) increasing to 11 percent in 2014, with the stock trading at 6.1 times in 2012 and 3.7 times in 2013 based on its earnings per share estimates.

"According to our analysis, these valuation ratios are highly attractive, even after accounting for the uncertainties about the business model and profitability related to the upcoming French elections, as well as for elevated sovereign risks," the broker says.

