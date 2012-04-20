Shares in Lloyds Banking Group gain 1.3 percent, among the top risers on flat FTSE 100, as Investec repeats its "buy" rating on the part state-owned British lender.

"Not only is Lloyds increasingly adopting a 'warts and all' approach to disclosure, much of the sellside froth has come out of near-term consensus expectations too," Investec says in a note.

"Balance sheet vulnerability is now vastly reduced, and at 30 pence/0.5 times net asset value, we believe Lloyds' slow and painful return on equity recovery is priced in - it's time to believe (a little)," Investec adds.

