The FTSE Small Caps index falls 0.2 percent in early deals, tracking similar falls by the mid caps, also down 0.2 percent, while the blue chips shed 0.1 percent.

SkyePharma jumps 11.8 percent as the drugs group says it has received a $10 million milestone payment on the U.S. launch of painkiller Exparel, and that it is entitled to receive further contingent milestone payments of up to an aggregate of $52 million, as well receiving 3 percent of net sales of Exparel in the United States and elsewhere.

Desire Petroleum gains 4.3 percent as the Falkland Islands oil & gas explorer says drilling at its farm-in well 14/15-4a in licence Pl004b has confirmed the pre-drill interpretation of multiple hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs meaning it now has significant, contingent resources assigned to the company for the first time.

