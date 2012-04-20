Shares in chip designer ARM Holdings shed 2 percent, the top faller on a flat FTSE 100, echoing overnight losses for U.S. tech stocks on earnings concerns after chipmaker Qualcomm Inc warned of supply issues.

Qualcomm said that it will have trouble meeting demand for some of its advance cellphone chips for the rest of the year due to manufacturing contraints.

"The chip shortage is negative for the iPhone 5 and therefore negative for Apple and ARM (as the iPhone uses ARM-designed chips)," a London-based trader said.

Apple shares were down 3.4 percent in the U.S. overnight.

While the broader market is less convinced over the longer-term impact on earnings of the supply constraints, Morgan Stanley says it sees no structural risk to ARM earnings forecasts beyond the third-quarter and the capacity shortage underscores strong demand for ARM-based chips in smartphones.

