Jefferies introduces its top insurance picks saying their capital generation growth has been encouraging and some companies are benefitting from the scale of operations and innovative practices.

"Capital generation is high in a sector context, with AXA still investing for the future," Jefferies says in a note. "We forecast 9 percent net capital generation in the life business despite a high end reinvestment rate. This is at the higher end of the peer group range."

Forecast growth of 12 percent in 2011-16 capital generation for Aviva is among the highest in the sector, Jefferies says, and adds: "By 2016, we estimate that Aviva will have comfortably the highest group FCF (free cash flow) yield based on the current share price."

The broker says that scale and innovation matter in motor insurance, and Admiral is a leader in both. Admiral's policy count has doubled over a three year period, with growth accelerating in 2010/11 as rates hardened.

Shares in AXA, Aviva and Admiral are up 0.4 to 3.4 percent, outperforming a 0.2 percent rise in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which is up 0.3 percent.

