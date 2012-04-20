Shares in British oil explorer Rockhopper lose 3.4 percent on disappointment linked to the potential size of its Sea Lion oil field in the Falkland Islands, and on a lack of progress with a plan to bring in a new partner to help develop the field.

"We would regard the Competent Persons Report as a disappointment, with volumes lower than our expectations," Goldman Sachs analyst Christophor Jost says, referring to the independent assessment of the oil field released by the company.

Rockhopper is looking for a farm-out partner to help fund a $2 billion project to transform the remote British-governed Falkland Islands into an oil production centre, a prospect which has angered Argentina as it claims sovereignty over the island.

"Rockhopper failed to relate any meaningful progress on the farm-out or funding of the Sea Lion development, and today's announcement may increase concerns about the deliverability of such an event," Mirabaud Securities analyst Richard Savage says.

Oriel Securities sounds a more positive note on the size of the field but adds that Rockhopper's shares are unlikely to perform until progress on the farm-out deal becomes clearer.

The company told a conference in early January that it expected to find a partner to invest in the politically sensitive project within three months.

Shares in Desire Petroleum, which shares some oil licences with Rockhopper, rise 5 percent. The company says a separate independent report assigns it significant contingent resources for the first time.

