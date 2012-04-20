The FTSE Small Caps index is down 0.2 percent around midday, bucking modest gains by the FTSE 100 index, up 0.3 percent, and a flat performance from the FTSE 250 index.

Bahamas Petroleum falls almost 26 percent after several local online media reports raise fears the company's drilling permits for the Bahamas that expire on Saturday may not be renewed.

"Investors are nervous with the group's oil drilling permit for the Bahamas due to expire on April 21. There's no indication either way yet about whether it will be renewed, but that doesn't stop the speculation," one London-based trader says.

SkyePharma gains 1.8 percent after the company says it has received a $10 million milestone payment from Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc, following the launch of post-surgical pain drug Exparel in the United States. Under the terms of the deal, SkyePharma is entitled to receive additional milestone payments of up to $52 million and 3 percent of sales.

