The FTSE Small Caps index closes flat, while the FTSE 100 index adds 0.5 percent, and FTSE 250 gains 0.2 percent.

Oil explorer Rockhopper falls 7.8 percent on disappointment linked to the potential size of its Sea Lion oil field in the Falkland Islands, and on a lack of progress with a plan to bring in a new partner to help develop the field.

"We would regard the Competent Persons Report as a disappointment, with volumes lower than our expectations," Goldman Sachs analyst Christophor Jost says, referring to the independent assessment of the oil field released by Rockhopper.

Desire Petroleum, which shares some oil licences with Rockhopper, gains 0.9 percent as the company says a separate independent report assigns it significant contingent resources for the first time.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net