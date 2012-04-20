(Repeats to add additional code.) Shares in Danone fall more than 4 percent after news website WanSquare reports that the French yoghurt maker is seeking to outbid Swiss rival Nestle in a battle to buy Pfizer's infant nutrition business.

Danone, which is bidding along with Mead Johnson, has raised its offer to close to $11 billion, WanSquare reports.

"Danone does not have the means to finance a transaction of this size," CM-CIC analyst Francis Pretre says. "Nor do I believe such a rumour as the group's management recently told me they were not considering a capital increase and that they wished to keep the credit rating they have today."

