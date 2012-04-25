European stocks climb in early trade, extending the previous session's tentative recovery from three-month lows, as forecast-beating corporate results sooth investors' worries over the earnings season.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.5 percent at 1,037.90 points, with tech shares pacing the gains, boosted by upbeat results from mobile network gear maker Ericsson, up 3.1 percent, as well as from Apple , up nearly 10 percent in Frankfurt.

