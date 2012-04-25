Shares in PSA Peugeot Citroen rise 4.5 percent, slightly paring a 35 percent drop in the stock in the previous five weeks, after the French car maker publishes first-quarter sales just ahead of expectations, says pricing will improve in the second half and forecasts much lower net debt in 2012.
"PSA reported Q1 revenues ... mildly ahead of company-provided consensus," Goldman Sachs analysts write.
"PSA aims to reduce its net debt significantly, supported by the cost reduction plan, the cash management programme, by asset disposal and the new model launches."
