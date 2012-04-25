Shares in Valeo jump more than 8 percent after the French car parts maker posts higher-than-expected first-quarter sales, boosted by its expansion in Asia and away from sluggish Europe.

"Valeo remains the French auto parts supplier most exposed to Asia thanks notably to the acquisition of Niles last year," CM-CIC Securities analyst Florent Couvreur writes.

"This exposure is enabling the group to limit the weakness of auto production in Europe."

