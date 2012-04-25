Shares in Nexans drop around 13 percent, the biggest fallers on the broad Paris SBF120 index, after the French cable maker says difficulties in its high-voltage activities caused sales growth to slow in the first quarter and are set to cut its first-half operating margin.

The group reports year-on-year organic sales growth in the first quarter of 0.6 percent, slowing from 6.5 percent in 2011. The first-half operating margin is expected to be around 3.5 percent, against 5 percent in the year-ago period.

A slowdown in the high-voltage business reflects lower-than-expected production of submarine cables and the lack of resumption in underground transmission activities in Libya due to the political situation, Nexans says.

"Fundamentals remain solid (number of tenders) but this negative performance is going to weigh heavily on the High Voltage business, which will contract in the first half of 2012, and on the profitability of group activities," CM-CIC Securities analysts say.

To see a statement, click on

Reuters messaging rm://gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net