The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.2 percent in early trade, underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips ahead 0.3 percent, and the midcaps 0.7 percent firmer.

Avacta jumps 8.6 percent after the healthcare technology firm unveils a 72 percent rise in first-half revenues to 1.72 million pounds ($2.78 million).

British regional newspaper publisher Johnston Press sheds 4.4 percent after reporting a 7 percent fall in its underlying profit as advertising revenue continued to fall amid a tough economic environment.

($1 = 0.6192 British pounds)

