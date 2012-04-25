Shares in Bic are up 8 percent after the French stationery group posts first-quarter net sales up 9 percent to 445 million euros and says it will maintain its level of profitability close to historical peak.

"Very solid growth in business at the consumer division (strong momentum in the US, market share gains), the stabilisation of Bic APP (advertising and promotional products) and particularly good margin resilience despite the rise in marketing spending shows that the fears of a pause in earnings growth in 2012 are unfounded," a Paris-based trader says.

The company expects net sales growth to slow down for the rest of the year after the first-quarter performance, it adds in a statement.

Shares in the company are up 16.5 percent since the start of the year, valuing the company at 3.7 billion euros ($4.89 billion).

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://alice.cannet.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.7574 euros)