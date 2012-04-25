Shares in ARM Holdings rise 3.1 percent, topping the list of FTSE 100 risers and paring the previous session's losses, as Jefferies upgrades the chip designer to "hold" from "underperform" on valuation grounds, and after one of its biggest customers, Apple issues better-than-expected results.

ARM's shares fell 12.6 percent over four trading days in the build up to its own first-quarter update and then on the back of in-line numbers on Tuesday, and AT&T's disappointing iPhone shipments.

ARM's valuation has slid to around 34 times 12-month forward price-to-earnings (PE), according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Jeffries says using a late cycle valuation of 30 times 2013 PE it sees 485 pence as a reasonable starting point level for the stock and it believes ARM has a solid second-half execution ahead for Royalties and Licensing in smartphones.

ARM's PE rating is the second highest among its peer group, with only Imagination Technologies -- at 45.7 times -- trading on a higher valuation, but ARM has a predicted earnings surprise over the next 12 months of 2.3 percent, the best among its peers, according to Starmine Data.

Also helping the stock was the news that Apple, which uses ARM's technology in its smartphones and tablets, saw its second-quarter profit almost doubled, blowing past Wall Street estimates after a jump in iPhone sales, particularly in the greater China region, and soothing fears that the iPhone was past its best days for sharp growth.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net