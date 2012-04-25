The FTSEurofirst 300 has held in a relatively narrow range - 1,018 to 1,056 points - for the past two weeks, as has the U.S. S&P 500, and BNP Paribas suggests that investors can cash in on such a trendless market via options.

"In a market without trend, the intra-week returns of an index are usually negatively correlated. This results in annualized standard deviations based on weekly returns being smaller than those based on daily returns," its strategists say in a note.

Investors can play this through buying a variance swap computed using daily returns - thus betting that here volatility will rise - and selling on that uses weekly returns, where volatility is expected to be relatively lower, they say.

