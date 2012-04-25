Shares in Kesa Electricals rise 7.6 percent, topping the FTSE 250 gainers, as UBS upgrades its recommendation for the electricals retailer to "buy" from "neutral" citing valuation grounds.

"The current Kesa share price of 55 pence (Tuesday's close) is just 7 pence above the freehold value per share of 48 pence which should provide a fair degree of downside protection," UBS says in a note.

The rating upgrade comes as the broker cuts its earnings forecats for Kesa to reflect a tough fourth-quarter and lowers its target price to 70 pence from 75 pence.

"Although any further Eurozone crisis will be unhelpful for short-term fundamentals it may act as the catalyst for a potential restructuring of the business ... With a market leading French brand, no liquidity issues and solid cash generation there is scope for both valuation and sentiment to recover," UBS adds.

