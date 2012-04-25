Stocks in Portuguese oil company Galp soar nearly 7.7 percent to 11.69 euros after Italy's Eni says it will get 14.25 euros per share selling a 5 percent stake in Galp to Portugal's Amorim Energia.

"Galp benefits from this announcement and the stock is getting closer to the sale price. I believe it will remain supported and gaining (in) value in the next few days," says Paulo Rosa, a trader at GoBulling in Porto.

The sale is part of a previously announced plan by Eni to offload its 33.34 percent stake in Galp in phases as it moves to shift its focus to developing large upstream oil and gas projects. It expects to fetch around 3.5 billion euros for the whole stake.

Lisbon's broader PISO20 index is up 1.9 percent in thin turnover amid a public holiday in Portugal.

