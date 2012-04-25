Oil prices have retreated some 6 percent from last month's 3-1/2 year peaks, but Societe Generale reckons they will rebound again, hitting risk assets including equities.

SG targets Brent at $135 a barrel in the third quarter, some 17 percent above current levels, and recommends that investors insure their portfolios with exposure to oil services.

"The best way to get some exposure to the oil price in an equity portfolio is to focus on the oil services sector, rather than the oil majors. The latter have recently shown some decorrelation to the oil price," its strategists say in a note.

They recommend BW Offshore, Bourbon, Saipem and Amec as stocks which combine a high historical correlation with the Brent oil price, all which have 'buy' ratings from SG.

On the flip side, automobiles, construction materials, hotels and leisure, and media will suffer the most if oil prices spike, hurting consumption and - through higher inflation - delay monetary easing, the broker adds.

