Shares in Dutch financial group SNS Reaal rise more than 6 percent after the firm says it expects a net profit for the first quarter.

"None of us expected them to be profitable so it's good news," says Cees Smit, head of Today's Brokers in Amsterdam.

SNS, which has seen its shares fall 40 percent after reaching a peak in February, says it still expects a loss in its property finance business, while the banking and insurance arms were profitable.

