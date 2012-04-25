Shares in Italian cable-maker Prysmian fall 1 percent, bucking a higher Milan stock market, due to disappointing results at French rival Nexans.

Prysmian is the only faller among Italian blue-chips, whose index rises 2.6 percent.

"Prysmian is suffering because of Nexans' figures," a Milan-based trader says.

Nexans falls 13 percent after saying difficulties in its high-voltage activities caused first-quarter sales growth to slow and would hurt first-half operating margins.

Volumes of shares traded in Prysmian, which reports first quarter results on May 10, already exceed daily average, versus just 42 percent on the FTSE MIB.

