Shares in Tracsis soar over 18 percent after the rail scheduling data group issues an upbeat trading statement, prompting Faraday Research to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Tracsis says that as a result of continued strong trading across the firm, profits for the year ending July 31 are likely to exceed current analyst expectations.

"The half year results at the end of February surpassed even our expectations ... (and) this morning, profit forecasts were upgraded yet again," says David Lowery, Equity Analyst at CFD specialist Faraday.

"With constant upgrades to profit forecasts, at 68.5 pence the shares are still looking very cheap. Keep buying," Lowery adds.

