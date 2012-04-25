Shares of Fiat Industrial soared 5.8 percent to 8.22 euros after its agricultural equipment unit CNH Global said first quarter net income rose to $269 million from $138 million the year before.

"The CNH figures are better than expected, we were looking for 72 cents per share and the number was $1.11," said a London-based trader.

Fiat Industrial will report first quarter earnings later on Wednesday.

To see story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://jennifer.clarke.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net