The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.5 percent approaching midday, outperforming a 0.3 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, while the FTSE 250 index gains 0.6 percent.

Tracsis jumps 18 percent after the rail scheduling data group says that, as a result of continued strong trading, profits for the year ending July 31 are likely to exceed current analyst expectations.

Biome Technologies sheds 10.5 percent as the biodegradable natural polymers supplier says that sales were slower to achieve than expected in the first quarter, although the firm remains confident of meeting its trading objectives and performance for the full year as it expects group sales to be orientated towards the second half of the year.

