The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.5 percent higher, while the blue chips gain 0.2 percent and the mid caps add 0.6 percent.

Pursuit Dynamics jumps 9.8 percent as the macerator developer says its joint development agreement with U.S. household products firm Procter and Gamble has been restated and extended until May 31 2012, which will enable development trials to conclude and benefit evaluation to be completed.

Findel firms 7.7 percent as Oriel Securities starts coverage of the home shopping group with a "buy" rating and a target price of 5 pence.

"Findel is in recovery mode. The potential for earnings progression is clear, yet the shares expect failure. Our view is that this well-regarded management team will continue to take the right action to improve each of the businesses, leaving the shares well worth a look on their lowly valuation," Oriel says in a note.

