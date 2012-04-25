Shares in Afren lose more than 6 percent, making the Africa-focused oil firm the biggest loser on Britain's mid-cap index, after it says an exploration well drilled on the Keta block off the coast of Ghana failed to find oil.

"The result, while disappointing, does not necessarily kill the prospectivity of the block," Oriel Securities analyst Richard Griffith says.

Afren says it will now look at the data it has from the well to try to understand what it means for futher exploration on the block.

To see Afren's statement please click on

