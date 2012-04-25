Shares in Italy's state-controlled aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica rise up to 8 percent in a higher market on short covering, shrugging off news of investigations into the group's chairman and chief executive, Giuseppe Orsi.

"It seems to be a phase of generalised short covering," a Milan trader says.

Sources said on Tuesday Italian prosecutors are investigating Orsi after allegations by a former employee, himself under investigation, of international corruption in an Indian helicopter contract.

A Milan-based fund manager says the news of the CEO being probed is not good but adds "the stock has been oversold recently".

Finmeccanica shares have fallen more than 20 percent since the end of March.

A report by local broker Intermonte says "the affair certainly puts the strategic plan designed by Finmeccanica's current management team at risk".

Finmeccanica, 32 percent-owned by the state, has been under investigation for some time over accusations it created false invoices and slush funds to bribe politicians.

Pier Francesco Guarguaglini, chairman and chief executive since 2002, stepped down in December as the probe gathered steam to be replaced by Orsi.

