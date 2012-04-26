Shares in Safran rise more than 7 percent after the French aerospace and defence group posts higher-than-expected 15.9 percent growth in first-quarter revenue, driven by rising engine deliveries and parts sales.

"The Q1 sales demonstrate the group's solid foundation and good visibility," CM-CIC Securities analyst Harald Liberge-Dondoux writes. "The business perspectives remain well positioned."

The shares are the top gainers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index.

