Shares in Royal Dutch Shell climbed more than 2 percent and helped the integrated oils add more than 18 points to the FTSE 100, after the oil major beat forecasts with an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, as higher oil prices outweighed the impact of lower U.S. gas prices.

"Refining continues to be a drag, with global indicator margins pressured bar a minor pickup in western Europe, but we have not seen repeat of the shock loss in Q4 as trading's contribution has been a positive kicker too," Investec says in a note.

The broker says the beat is a quality one but overall, and in spite of the better result, it continues to see Shell as relatively overvalued and despite year-to-date underperformance would continue to switch given its premium rating to the sector.

Royal Dutch Shell trades on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 7.2 times, more than BP on 6.2 times but lagging BG Group on 13.8 times, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Gains on Thursday helped the European oils sector pare its losses for the year, having been the fourth worst performing sector in Europe at the close the previous day.

