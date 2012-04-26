Shares in Deutsche Bank are down 2.4 percent after Germany's biggest lender missed market expectations for profits in the first quarter, hit by one-off charges and weak markets, which hurt earnings from trading and asset management.

"The results didn't look good, but in (the) European context they are still ok," says Heino Ruland at Ruland Research.

A Frankfurt-based trader says he couldn't find anything encouraging in the results. "Deutsche Bank's first-quarter was very disappointing," he adds.

Deutsche Bank shares are the biggest decliner in a 0.2 percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 Banks index. Trading volumes in the shares were at more than 60 percent of their 90-day average after less than 30 minutes of trading.

To see a story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://daniela.pegna.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net