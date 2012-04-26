Shares in Alcatel-Lucent fall more than 10 percent after the telecom equipment maker reports weaker first-quarter margins because of slower demand from operators in North America and Europe and the shift to lower-margin fourth-generation mobile gear.

The stock is the worst performer on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index and the European technology index. It has lost a third of its value since a mid-February peak.

"Alcatel reported weak Q1 results with revenue slightly weaker but operating profit materially so," Barclays Capital analysts write.

"The bigger problem for Alcatel is the adjusted operating margin of -7 percent, well below our -3 percent and consensus -1 percent, and placing them in a much more challenging start of the year to achieve the reiterated full-year guidance of about 3.5-5.0 percent."

Nomura analysts say they are reviewing their forecasts for the company.

"We expect consensus estimates for the full year to fall to reflect both the Q1 miss as well as the likelihood for a slower recovery in profitability through the course of the year."

