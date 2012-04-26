Shares in Barclays gain 1.2 percent, outperforming a 0.6 percent rise on the FTSE 100, after the UK lender posts a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit, ahead of market forecasts, on revenue and impairments.

"Overall, a decent enough statement ... We like the fact that the non investment banking businesses performed better than expected, but do have some issues around the quality of the beat here," Shore Capital says in a note.

The broker retains its "hold" rating, despite saying the shares are cheap on valuation ground, on the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and the company's relatively high exposure to investment banking, which it views as being a fundamentally volatile and structurally low return industry.

"However, we may be inclined to become more positive if the better than expected performance in the rest of the group can be sustained," Shore Capital says.

European banks are up 0.4 percent, but have been the worst performing sector over the last three months, falling 6.8 percent, and have one of the lowest 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio on the index, while trading on a price-to-book ratio of just 0.62 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, says Barclays' share price performance has been affected by both individual and collective concerns but more recent price moves have been less disturbing, and on balance today's update should provide some comfort for investors.

"As such, the market consensus of Barclays as a cautious buy is likely to remain intact," he says.

