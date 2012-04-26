Shares in Italian car maker Fiat rise 1.5 percent, outperforming a slight rise in Europe's auto sector index, after strong first-quarter results from U.S. automaker Chrysler Group LLC which it controls.

A Milan-based analyst says higher-than-expected results from Chrysler support Fiat shares. Fiat releases its results later today, which are expected to show weakness at its European operations.

Chrysler showed its best quarterly profit since its 2009 bankruptcy on strong sales in North America, and confirmed guidance that it will show a profit of about $1.5 billion in 2012.

Reuters messaging rm://claudia.cristoferi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net