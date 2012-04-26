Shares in Senior rise 3.5 percent after the British aerospace engineer says first quarter profit came in ahead of its expectations, helped by a healthy flow of work from the world's big two planemakers, Airbus and Boeing .

Senior, which makes technology components and systems for aerospace and energy companies, points to an increase in commercial aircraft deliveries and robust build rates as cataylysts for future growth.

"Almost the entire business is going in the right direction currently (except the auto segment) with the standout performers being large commercial aerospace - Airbus and Boeing volumes are up 20 percent year-on-year," says Investec analyst Chris Dyett, who adds that "upgrades look likely at the interims in July."

