Vivendi shares are up 5 percent after a media report - denied by the company - that it is considering a reorganisation that may result in the breakup of Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment group.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday that the Paris-based conglomerate was discussing the option of splitting into two parts. One part would include Universal Music Group and video game company Activision Blizzard, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Vivendi said story's assertions were "unfounded and based on anonymous sources".

"Despite the denial, the market is starting to understand that there are truly undervalued assets within Vivendi and that the discount applied to the stock is unjustified," says Francois Chaulet, a fund manager at Montsegur Finance in Paris.

"I don't think there will be a split up of the group at this stage," he adds. "But I think the way the group values its various businesses could be substantially improved."

Vivendi is outperforming the European sector, which is 0.3 percent higher at 0807 GMT.

Reuters messaging rm://christian.plumb.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net