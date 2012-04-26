The FTSE Small cap index gains 0.4 percent in early deals, lagging a 0.6 percent rise on the FTSE 100 and 0.4 percent climb on the FTSE 250.

Vectura rises 4.4 percent after the firm issues its final results in which it sees full-year pretax losses inline with the previous year and full-year revenues ahead of expectations.

Fast growing British online fashion retailer ASOS falls 8.3 percent despite saying it would meet forecasts for year profit after it posted a 34 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales driven by growth in overseas markets, as brokers maintain their downbeat outlook for the firm.

"The shares trade on a calendar 2012E P/E of 33.6x. No change to our longer term thesis in terms of the cost of growth and attrition on ASOS's first mover advantage as retailers develop their multi-channel propositions," Espirito Santo says in a note, maintaining its "sell" rating.

