Shares in Rhoen-Klinikum jump 49 percent after Fresenius says it plans to make a 3.1 billion euro ($4.1 billion) offer for the German healthcare provider.

The shares started trading at 0745 GMT after a short suspension.

Shares in Fresenius are down 5.7 percent at a 4-month low.

"It is a good price they are paying," a German trader says.

Another trader adds: "They pay a 50 percent premium. To the market this is always too much," adding that he thinks Fresenius is paying a fair price and that the market structurally has been undervaluing Rhoen-Klinikum.

Fresenius shares are the biggest decliner on the FTSEurofirst 300.

