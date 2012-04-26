Fast growing British online fashion retailer ASOS falls 9.1 percent, despite saying it would meet forecasts for year profit and posting a 34 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales driven by growth in overseas markets, as brokers maintain their downbeat outlook for the firm.

"The shares trade on a calendar 2012E P/E of 33.6x. No change to our longer term thesis in terms of the cost of growth and attrition on ASOS's first mover advantage as retailers develop their multi-channel propositions," Espirito Santo says in a note, maintaining its "sell" rating.

Canaccord says in a note: "It is worthwhile to note that this Q4 period is up against the anniversary of the introduction of Global free shipping, so the comps were always difficult to beat."

"However, the underlying momentum is behind where we were hoping though acknowledge the resilience of the model means PBT for the FY will be met. In our view the shares are likely to come under pressure," it says.

