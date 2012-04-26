Shares in Volkswagen rise 6 percent after the world's second-biggest car maker says operating profit rose to 3.2 billion euros ($4.22 billion) from 2.9 billion euros a year earlier amid record vehicle sales, beating analysts' expectations.

"The figures clearly beat consensus and our slightly more cautious estimates," says Michael Punzet, analyst at DZ Bank.

"Figures underpin our positive view on Volkswagen, especially after the weak reporting of Peugeot and Renault," he adds.

The shares are the second-biggest winner in a 0.4-percent stronger STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index.

To see a story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net