Shares in PPR rise 4.3 percent in strong volumes as the French luxury and retail group posts a rise in first-quarter sales, helped by buoyant luxury sales.

The company's stock is among the top gainers in a 0.4-percent stronger FTSEurofirst 300 index, breaking above its 20-day simple moving average for the first time in a month in volume already one-and-a-half times the 90-day average in less than two hours into the start of trading, Thomson Reuters data shows.

PPR's luxury division, which accounts for nearly half of the company's sales and includes Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, grew 17.8 percent, stripping out acquisitions and currency fluctuations, due to strong growth in mainland China and tourist purchases in its U.S. and European stores.

"PPR 1Q sales were ... marked by another stellar quarter for Bottega Veneta and YSL more than offsetting a weak quarter for Puma," Credit Suisse says in a note.

"On balance, investors may be reassured by the 1Q performance of the Luxury Division on one hand, but Sport & Lifestyle should remain an area of concern for PPR's equity story on the other hand for now."

